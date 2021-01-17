UrduPoint.com
US Lawmakers Buying Body Armor After Vote To Impeach Trump Over Capitol Chaos

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) Some members of US House representatives have been keeping a low profile and buying body armor out of fear for their safety following the historic vote to impeach President Donald Trump, a lawmaker said.

Peter Meijer, Michigan's representative and one of the 10 Republicans who broke rank on Wednesday to side with Democrats in impeaching Trump, said there was an "unprecedented degree of fear" in Congress after a pro-president mob stormed the Capitol last week.

"I have colleagues who are now traveling with armed escorts out of the fear for their safety.

Many of us are altering our routines and working to get body armor... It's sad that we have to get to that point, but our expectation is that someone may try to kill us," he told US broadcaster MSNBC.

Meijer said he voted with Democrats after Trump repeatedly rejected accountability for being at least partly responsible for the January 6 siege. The attack came after Trump urged his supporters to keep fighting to overturn Joe Biden's election win, marking the most significant breach of the Capitol since the UK troops set fire to it in 1814.

