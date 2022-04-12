US Lawmakers Call for Independent Investigation Into Hunter Biden Business Deals - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) A Special Counsel needs to be appointed to lead an independent investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings in foreign countries that may have developed by using the influence of his father Joe Biden's previous position as Vice President, US lawmakers said in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday.

"It is increasingly clear that Hunter Biden took advantage of his father's position as Vice President to develop business relationships with clients in Ukraine, China and Kazakhstan," the letter said. "We believe that in the case of Hunter Biden a Special Counsel must be appointed to preserve the integrity of this investigation and any subsequent prosecution."

The lawmakers expressed concern that the US Justice Department has a conflict of interest, or at least the appearance thereof, in the case that could prevent a fair and impartial investigation.

A Special Counsel would ensure that there is no bias in the investigation or undue influence from the White House, the letter said.

Congressmen Tom Rice, Mo Brooks and Thomas Massie co-signed to letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The Bidens have faced scrutiny and criticism from Republicans and others for their alleged misconduct in Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings, which came into the public spotlight following the release of emails from a laptop abandoned by him at a computer repair shop in Delaware.