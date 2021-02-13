UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Call For Probe Into New York State's Handling Of Nursing Home Death Data

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 01:40 AM

US Lawmakers Call for Probe Into New York State's Handling of Nursing Home Death Data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) US House Republicans representing the state of New York urged the Justice Department on Friday to open a probe into allegations Governor Andrew Cuomo's administration withheld information on the number of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.

The call comes after reports in media stating that secretary to the governor Melissa DeRosa during a video conference call with state Democratic leaders admitted that the administration withheld from the Federal government the actual information on the death toll in nursing homes, fearing it would be used against them.

"It is now being reported that the Cuomo administration has admitted to knowingly withholding information on New York State's nursing home deaths out of fear it would be used against them as part of a federal investigation," the letter said on Friday. "We request your department immediately open an obstruction of justice investigation into Governor Cuomo and his administration.

"

The letter was sent by the New York Republican Congressional delegation, including Representatives Lee Zeldin, Elise Stefanik, Chris Jacobs, Nicole Malliotakis, Andrew Gabarino, Tom Reed, John Katko, and Claudia Tenney.

Last month, New York's Attorney General's Office said that the state's health department undercounted coronavirus-related deaths at nursing homes by as much as 50 percent.

New York was one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots at the height of the pandemic's breakout in the first half of 2020.

At the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, the state had about 18,000 people in hospital and there were roughly 800 people dying a day from complications caused by the virus. As of Wednesday, there were 8,520 COVID-related hospitalizations in the state and 162 deaths.

Related Topics

Governor York New York 2020 Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

42 minutes ago

Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy on A ..

1 hour ago

Italy's Draghi Arrives at Presidential Palace Ahea ..

24 minutes ago

Italian President Accepts Ministers' List From Dra ..

24 minutes ago

Italy tightens virus curbs as variant fears rise

24 minutes ago

UK Supreme Court Allows Nigerian Farmers to Sue Sh ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.