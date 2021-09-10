UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Call For Review Of Causes Of Afghan Government Collapse - Letter

US Lawmakers Call for Review of Causes of Afghan Government Collapse - Letter

Four members of the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform issued a letter on Friday asking Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) John Sopko to conduct a thorough review of the causes of the Afghan government rapid collapse in August and the consequences to US national security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Four members of the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform issued a letter on Friday asking Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) John Sopko to conduct a thorough review of the causes of the Afghan government rapid collapse in August and the consequences to US national security.

"We write today to request that you conduct a review to examine the underlying causes that may have contributed to the rapid collapse last month of the government of Afghanistan and the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), any potential loss or compromise of US reconstruction assistance resulting from the Taliban's return to power, and the ramifications of the US military and diplomatic withdrawal for US national security and the people of Afghanistan," the letter said.

The lawmakers asked Sopko to provide a detailed account of all US assistance allocated to build, train, advise and equip the ANDSF since 2002, including details as to the total number of the Afghan military personnel trained and equipped by the US government during this period.

The letter was signed by Oversight and Reform Committee chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, Subcommittee on National Security Chairman Stephen Lynch, Oversight and Reform Committee ranking member James Comer and Subcommittee on National Security ranking member Glenn Grothman.

The Taliban (designated as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) entered the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, ending the weeks-long offensive that resulted in retaking Afghanistan as the US-backed government and the Afghan military collapsed. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek refuge abroad for fear of reprisals.

