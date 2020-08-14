UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions Against Turkey Over Drilling In East Mediterranean

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:20 PM

US Lawmakers Call for Sanctions Against Turkey Over Drilling in East Mediterranean

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Ranking member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez and Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen have urged US State Secretary Mike Pompeo jointly with the European Union to impose sanctions against key sectors of the Turkish economy over its drilling operations in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The senators sent a letter to Pompeo on Thursday ahead of his Friday meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

"Citing Turkey's recent deployment of naval vessels to shadow a drilling ship into Greece's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the Senators called on the Trump Administration to urge Turkey to remove its ships from international waters. The Senators also urged Secretary Pompeo to work with the European Union to impose new sanctions on Turkey, if Turkey continues its increasing aggressions in the Eastern Mediterranean," Menendez's press service said.

The senators called on the administration to develop a plan of comprehensive joint sanctions that would be imposed on "key sectors of the Turkish economy if Turkey continues to pursue illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean."

The long-standing maritime border dispute between Turkey and Greece escalated this week after Turkey's Oruc Reis research vessel began exploration drilling in Greek-claimed waters in the Mediterranean on Monday. On Thursday, the Greek Armyvoice.gr news portal reported, citing sources, that Greek naval frigate Limnos and Turkish frigate Kemalreis (F-247) "touched" each other in the eastern Mediterranean Sea in close proximity to Oruc Reis.

Earlier in August, Greece and Egypt signed a maritime deal on an EEZ in the Eastern Mediterranean, prompting Turkey to resume seismic research in the area.

Related Topics

Senate Turkey Egypt European Union Trump Van Greece August Border From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

President says nation surmounted challenges since ..

6 minutes ago

Nishtar Medical University Multan celebrates Indep ..

17 minutes ago

Inzema-ul-Haq backs Fawad Alam for ‘comeback’

1 hour ago

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in be ..

1 hour ago

Wasim Akram says who does not love his country doe ..

2 hours ago

UN chief welcomes joint statement by US, UAE and I ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.