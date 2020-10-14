US Lawmakers Call for Virginia Registration Extension after Voting System Crash

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) US Representatives Don Beyer, Gerry Connolly and Jennifer Wexton called for a court order to extend a voter registration deadline by 72 hours in their native Virginia to offset disruptions of the state's Department of Elections website on Tuesday.

"The shutdown of Virginia's online voter registration threatens to prevent many Virginians from casting their ballots in the 2020 election," Democratic lawmakers said in a statement. "It is imperative that the deadline for Virginians to register to vote be extended. We hope the courts will swiftly grant such an extension."

The Virginia Department of Elections said earlier on Tuesday that the registration system went down on the last day for voters to sign in before the November 3 presidential and general elections as a result of a cable cut.

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax also called for an extension of the deadline, however, the state's board of Elections has not announced any plans yet, according to media reports.

Beyer, Connolly and Wexton said that a 72-hour registration extension after the Department of Elections online portal is restored "would be appropriate." They reminded of a 2016 precedent when a Federal judge granted an extension to Virginia's voter registration deadline after heavy web traffic resulted in disruptions to the portal.