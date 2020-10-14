UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Call For Virginia Registration Extension After Voting System Crash

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 12:20 AM

US Lawmakers Call for Virginia Registration Extension after Voting System Crash

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) US Representatives Don Beyer, Gerry Connolly and Jennifer Wexton called for a court order to extend a voter registration deadline by 72 hours in their native Virginia to offset disruptions of the state's Department of Elections website on Tuesday.

"The shutdown of Virginia's online voter registration threatens to prevent many Virginians from casting their ballots in the 2020 election," Democratic lawmakers said in a statement. "It is imperative that the deadline for Virginians to register to vote be extended. We hope the courts will swiftly grant such an extension."

The Virginia Department of Elections said earlier on Tuesday that the registration system went down on the last day for voters to sign in before the November 3 presidential and general elections as a result of a cable cut.

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax also called for an extension of the deadline, however, the state's board of Elections has not announced any plans yet, according to media reports.

Beyer, Connolly and Wexton said that a 72-hour registration extension after the Department of Elections online portal is restored "would be appropriate." They reminded of a 2016 precedent when a Federal judge granted an extension to Virginia's voter registration deadline after heavy web traffic resulted in disruptions to the portal.

Related Topics

Election Governor Vote Traffic Virginia November 2016 2020 Media From Court

Recent Stories

GCC cloud market expected to hit $2.3bn by 2024, D ..

1 hour ago

Dead, ill, recovered: celebrities hit by coronavir ..

59 minutes ago

UAE Space Agency signs Artemis Accords to advance ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Economic Development Department passes IS ..

2 hours ago

Luxurious, lusciously green living: Al Zahia break ..

2 hours ago

Armenian Military Official Briefed Irani Military ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.