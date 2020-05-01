UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Call On Amazon's Bezos To Testify Over Allegations Of Misleading Congress

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 10:39 PM

US Lawmakers Call on Amazon's Bezos to Testify Over Allegations of Misleading Congress

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, Ranking Member James Sensenbrenner and five other lawmakers in a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Friday called on him to testify before the House Judiciary Committee to address misleading information about the company's policy on using sensitive business information from third-party sellers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, Ranking Member James Sensenbrenner and five other lawmakers in a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Friday called on him to testify before the House Judiciary Committee to address misleading information about the company's policy on using sensitive business information from third-party sellers.

The lawmakers cited a recent Wall Street Journal report that said Amazon employees used sensitive business data from third-party sellers in order to develop competing products on its platform.

"In light of our ongoing investigation, recent public reporting, and Amazon's prior testimony before the Committee, we expect you, as Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, to testify before the Committee," the letter said.

The letter said Amazon's Associate General Counsel told the Committee last July that the company does not use any seller data to develop competitive products.

The letter said if the Wall Street Journal is true, then Amazon's previous testimony to the Committee may be misleading and possibly criminally false or perjurious.

Related Topics

Business Company May July From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Outbreak Puts Europe's Tourism Industry o ..

28 seconds ago

WHO Director-General Says Declaration of Health Em ..

29 seconds ago

Russian Prime Minister Diagnosed With COVID-19 Rem ..

31 seconds ago

Yemen's Southern Separatists Say Still Back Hadi G ..

34 seconds ago

WHO Head Says Will Reconvene Emergency Committee i ..

24 minutes ago

Malaysia Conducts Mass Testing of Illegal Migrants ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.