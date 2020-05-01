House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, Ranking Member James Sensenbrenner and five other lawmakers in a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Friday called on him to testify before the House Judiciary Committee to address misleading information about the company's policy on using sensitive business information from third-party sellers

The lawmakers cited a recent Wall Street Journal report that said Amazon employees used sensitive business data from third-party sellers in order to develop competing products on its platform.

"In light of our ongoing investigation, recent public reporting, and Amazon's prior testimony before the Committee, we expect you, as Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, to testify before the Committee," the letter said.

The letter said Amazon's Associate General Counsel told the Committee last July that the company does not use any seller data to develop competitive products.

The letter said if the Wall Street Journal is true, then Amazon's previous testimony to the Committee may be misleading and possibly criminally false or perjurious.