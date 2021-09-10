UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Call On Belarus To Release Opposition Activists Kalesnikova, Znak - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) A bipartisan group of US Congressmen issued an open letter condemning the sentencing in Belarus of opposition activists Marya Kalesnikava and Maksym Znak and demanding the government release them.

"As bipartisan members of the United States Congress, we comprehensively condemn the unjust and illegitimate sentencing of Marya Kalesnikava and Maksim Znak," the letter said on Thursday. "We write this letter with one voice and demand the Lukashenko regime release Ms. Kalesnikava and Mr. Znak along with the over 650 other political prisoners facing the same fate for their activism."

The lawmakers said they are committed to ensure the release of the opposition activists regardless of whether through international organizations, Congressional initiatives or new sanctions packages.

The letter was signed by Congressmen Jim Costa, Brian Fitzpatrick, Gerald Connolly, Claudia Tenney, Dina Titus, Joaquin Castro - and by four co-chairs of the Friends of Belarus Caucus - William Keating, Christopher Smith, Marcy Kaptur and Joe Wilson.

On Monday, a court in Minsk found Kolesnikova and Znak guilty of crimes, including threatening national security, conspiracy to commit subversion and extremism, and sentenced them to eleven and ten years in prison, respectively.

