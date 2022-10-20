UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Call On Biden To Reform Trump-Era Policy On 3D-Printed 'Ghost Guns' - Letter

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 09:28 PM

US Lawmakers Call on Biden to Reform Trump-Era Policy on 3D-Printed 'Ghost Guns' - Letter

A group of Democratic lawmakers on Thursday sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to reform the Trump-era policies on 3D-printed "ghost" guns to bolster federal regulation of the firearms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) A group of Democratic lawmakers on Thursday sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to reform the Trump-era policies on 3D-printed "ghost" guns to bolster Federal regulation of the firearms.

Former President Donald Trump moved export oversight of firearms and their technical data from the State Department to the Commerce Department, loosening restrictions on the distribution of computer files used to make 3D-printed firearms and their components.

"We applaud (Biden's) commitment to protecting the public from gun violence with a particular focus on stopping the proliferation of ghost guns," the letter said. "As part of that priority, we believe transferring regulatory control of 3D-printed firearms and their technical data back to the State Department, or amending the Commerce Department's current regulation to close existing loopholes, would help avoid the proliferation of these dangerous, untraceable weapons."

Prior to the Trump administration's policy change, 3D-printed firearms and their associated technical files were regulated under the International Security Assistance and Arms Export Control Act of 1976.

The firearms and their data were considered defense articles and governed by the International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, then-Democratic party candidate Joe Biden promised to keep regulation of 3D-printed firearms under the State Department's control if elected.

The Commerce Department's regulation and enforcement strategy for 3D-printed firearms and associated computer files are "far too narrow" and contain loopholes for those seeking to manufacture the weapons, the lawmakers said.

The lawmakers, which include Senator Ed Markey and Congresswoman Grace Meng, recommended returning regulatory authority to the State Department or revising regulation and enforcement guidance for the Commerce Department. The lawmakers also requested information on the Biden administration's thoughts and plans regarding the policy change by November 9.

Related Topics

Trump Traffic November 2020 Commerce From

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court moved against Transgender Person ..

Lahore High Court moved against Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules ..

29 seconds ago
 UK Vows to Start 'New Chapter' in Response to Chil ..

UK Vows to Start 'New Chapter' in Response to Child Sexual Abuse After Damning R ..

31 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks final arguments regardi ..

Islamabad High Court seeks final arguments regarding PAC's powers in woman haras ..

32 seconds ago
 Man Suspected of Ordering Killing of Philippine Jo ..

Man Suspected of Ordering Killing of Philippine Journalist Dead - Justice Minist ..

35 seconds ago
 Prime Minister announces 20,000 internships for en ..

Prime Minister announces 20,000 internships for engineers, 75 scholarships for t ..

19 minutes ago
 PNCA to mark 'Black Day' for highlighting Kashmiri ..

PNCA to mark 'Black Day' for highlighting Kashmiris' plight

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.