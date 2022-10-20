US Lawmakers Call on Biden to Reform Trump-Era Policy on 3D-Printed 'Ghost Guns' - Letter

A group of Democratic lawmakers on Thursday sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to reform the Trump-era policies on 3D-printed "ghost" guns to bolster federal regulation of the firearms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) A group of Democratic lawmakers on Thursday sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to reform the Trump-era policies on 3D-printed "ghost" guns to bolster Federal regulation of the firearms.

Former President Donald Trump moved export oversight of firearms and their technical data from the State Department to the Commerce Department, loosening restrictions on the distribution of computer files used to make 3D-printed firearms and their components.

"We applaud (Biden's) commitment to protecting the public from gun violence with a particular focus on stopping the proliferation of ghost guns," the letter said. "As part of that priority, we believe transferring regulatory control of 3D-printed firearms and their technical data back to the State Department, or amending the Commerce Department's current regulation to close existing loopholes, would help avoid the proliferation of these dangerous, untraceable weapons."

Prior to the Trump administration's policy change, 3D-printed firearms and their associated technical files were regulated under the International Security Assistance and Arms Export Control Act of 1976.

The firearms and their data were considered defense articles and governed by the International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, then-Democratic party candidate Joe Biden promised to keep regulation of 3D-printed firearms under the State Department's control if elected.

The Commerce Department's regulation and enforcement strategy for 3D-printed firearms and associated computer files are "far too narrow" and contain loopholes for those seeking to manufacture the weapons, the lawmakers said.

The lawmakers, which include Senator Ed Markey and Congresswoman Grace Meng, recommended returning regulatory authority to the State Department or revising regulation and enforcement guidance for the Commerce Department. The lawmakers also requested information on the Biden administration's thoughts and plans regarding the policy change by November 9.