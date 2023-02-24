UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Call On FDA To Address Pediatric Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen Shortages - Letter

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 03:20 AM

US Lawmakers Call on FDA to Address Pediatric Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen Shortages - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) A group of US House members are calling on the food and Drug Administration (FDA) to take action to address a shortage of pediatric fever-reducing drugs such as ibuprofen and acetaminophen, the lawmakers said in a letter to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf.

"We write to express concern regarding the ongoing shortage of pediatric ibuprofen and acetaminophen. Over the last six months, a drastic increase in children's respiratory illnesses... has resulted in an unprecedented demand for over-the-counter pediatric fever-reducing medications," the letter said on Thursday.

Despite efforts from manufacturers, demand for the medicines is outpacing supply, the letter said.

The lawmakers urge the FDA to disseminate guidance to healthcare workers regarding alternatives to the medications, encourage transparency from manufacturers on supply and consumer demand, and communicate proactively with caregivers regarding the shortage, the letter said.

"As cases of pediatric illnesses remain steadily high, a stronger response from the FDA is necessary to ensure that children are able to recover safely and swiftly," the letter said.

The letter was signed by House representatives including Ro Khanna, Barbara Lee, Sara Jacobs and Bennie Thompson.

