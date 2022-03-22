US Lawmakers Call on Intelligence Agencies to Help Save Ukrainian Civilians - Letter

Members of the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Tuesday sent a letter to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines urging the intelligence community (IC) to maximize information sharing and leverage its capabilities to help save Ukrainian civilians' lives

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Members of the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Tuesday sent a letter to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines urging the intelligence community (IC) to maximize information sharing and leverage its capabilities to help save Ukrainian civilians' lives.

"As Russia intensifies its indiscriminate killing of Ukrainians, we believe it is vital the IC continues maximizing intelligence sharing with our Ukrainian and international partners... and we hope that, in coordination with our diplomats, you consider all the ways in which you can leverage IC capabilities to help save lives of Ukrainian civilians," the letter said.

The intelligence community could assist in identifying safer evacuation corridors and call out any violations of humanitarian ceasefires, the letter said.

The lawmakers also called on the intelligence community to declassify any information that may reveal potential war crimes committed in Ukraine amid Russia's special operation there.

The letter was signed by Congressmen Adam Schiff, Michael Turner, Eric Swalwell and Mike Gallagher, among others.