US Lawmakers Call On Russia To Release From Prison Former Marine Trevor Reed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 02:30 AM

US Lawmakers Call on Russia to Release From Prison Former Marine Trevor Reed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Michael McCaul and Senator John Cornyn called on Russia to release former US Marine Trevor Reed from prison right away.

"We're here today to call on the Putin regime to release Trevor Reed immediately," McCaul said in a press conference on Wednesday. "Trevor is an American hero who proudly served his country in the United States Marines."

McCaul said Russia may have possibly violated international law by arresting Reed.

Reed's mother, Paula, said she is very worried that heightened tensions between the United States and Russia could prevent the release of her son.

She added that the US and Russian governments must come to an agreement to bring Reed home.

Reed was detained by two Moscow police officers last August after being involved in an altercation with two women. He was imprisoned for attacking and endangering the officers.

A Moscow court found Reed guilty of assaulting the officers while being transported to a police station, which caused the vehicle they were traveling in to swerve erratically.

Both officers filed a civil suit against Reed for damages. As a result, Reed was sentenced to nine years in a medium-security prison and ordered to pay $1,374 to each officer.

More Stories From World

