US Lawmakers Concerned By Twitter Whistleblower's Allegations Of Security Flaws - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Bipartisan US lawmakers are raising concerns over a former Twitter security chief's allegations that the popular social network has critical flaws in the realm of cybersecurity and is doing little to fight spam, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday

Former Twitter security head and well-known hacker Peiter Zatko alleges that Twitter is flawed with "extreme, egregious deficiencies," adding to a number of existing complaints with respect to the network's role in democracy and elections, including its permanent ban on former US President Donald Trump, the report said.

According to Zatko, Twitter breached the terms of the 2011 Federal Trade Commission order by falsely claiming it had a security plan; and the understaffed agency at that period of time had failed to scrutinize multiple companies after reaching privacy settlements, including Twitter.

Bipartisan members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee hold that if the allegations turn out to be true, the US Congress must respond by passing consumer privacy legislation to safeguard Americans' data, the report said.

Top lawmakers from the Senate Judiciary Committee, Richard Durbin and Charles Grassley, have already had an early discussion with Zatko, according to the report.

"If these claims are accurate, they may show dangerous data privacy and security risks for Twitter users around the world," Durbin said, as quoted in the report.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is working to set up a meeting with Zatko, the report added.

The news came as Twitter sues billionaire Elon Musk for canceling his acquisition of the company over a row around the exact percentage of bots on the platform. On Monday, Musk's lawyers issued a subpoena to former Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey, requesting documents and other information relevant to the lawsuit.

