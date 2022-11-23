UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Concerned Over Surge In Number Of Chinese-Made Drones Incursions - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 09:37 PM

US lawmakers have been sounding the alarm over a surge in Chinese-made recreational drones flying into restricted airspace over Washington, D.C. in recent months, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing administration officials in the know

Over the past 45 days, more than 100 drone incursions have been registered by federal agencies in Washington, D.C. restricted areas with Chinese company DJI being the most common manufacturer of the drones, the report said.

DJI drones can be easily hacked by users to bypass "geofencing" restrictions as in the case of Washington, D.C., according to a government contractor cited in the report.

At the same time, the officials cited in the report do not believe the drone incursions are somehow directed by the Chinese government, in contrast to what some of the lawmakers think on the issue.

"Any technological product with origins in China or Chinese companies holds a real risk and potential of vulnerability that can be exploited both now and in a time of conflict," the report cited senator Marco Rubio, vice chair of the Intelligence Committee, as saying in an interview.

DJI responded by noting that the manufacturer cannot control the end users and denied any financial ties to the Chinese government, according to the report.

There are more than 870,000 drones registered on the United States with estimates this number will increase to 2.3 million by 2024, according to the data collected by the Federal Aviation Administration.

