US Lawmakers Conerned About Impact of Dismantling WMD Anti-Terror Programs - Letter

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) should address concerns related to scaling back of counterterrorism programs involving weapons of mass destruction, a bipartisan group of lawmakers said in a letter.

"This reporting raises serious concerns that the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office (CWMD) may be struggling with its mission, which is to plan for, detect, and protect against the importation and use of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear materials in the United States and to protect against an attack using such materials," the group said on Friday.

The letter comes in response to recent reports by the Los Angeles Times that DHS has recently dismantled or seriously cut back a number of counterterrorism programs created after September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

US Senators Gary Peters and Ron Johnson and Congressmen Bennie Thompson and Mike Rogers co-signed the letter.