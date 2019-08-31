UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Conerned About Impact Of Dismantling WMD Anti-Terror Programs - Letter

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 02:20 AM

US Lawmakers Conerned About Impact of Dismantling WMD Anti-Terror Programs - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) should address concerns related to scaling back of counterterrorism programs involving weapons of mass destruction, a bipartisan group of lawmakers said in a letter.

"This reporting raises serious concerns that the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office (CWMD) may be struggling with its mission, which is to plan for, detect, and protect against the importation and use of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear materials in the United States and to protect against an attack using such materials," the group said on Friday.

The letter comes in response to recent reports by the Los Angeles Times that DHS has recently dismantled or seriously cut back a number of counterterrorism programs created after September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

US Senators Gary Peters and Ron Johnson and Congressmen Bennie Thompson and Mike Rogers co-signed the letter.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Nuclear Thompson Los Angeles Gary United States May September

Recent Stories

UAE announces Saturday as Hijri new year holiday f ..

2 hours ago

RTA launches a new night bus service

3 hours ago

UNODC partners with UAE to support the empowerment ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic leaders ..

3 hours ago

Expats to get their bank accounts verified through ..

2 hours ago

US Set to Add Poland to Visa Waiver Program Once I ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.