Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:25 AM

US Lawmakers Crafting Measure to Block $735Mln Sale of Missiles to Israel - Reports

A group of Democrat lawmakers are crafting a resolution that would block the Biden administration's proposed $735 million sale of precision-guided missiles to Israel as deadly violence continues with the Palestinian Hamas movement in Gaza, Politico reported on Wednesday citing a draft resolution it obtained

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) A group of Democrat lawmakers are crafting a resolution that would block the Biden administration's proposed $735 million sale of precision-guided missiles to Israel as deadly violence continues with the Palestinian Hamas movement in Gaza, Politico reported on Wednesday citing a draft resolution it obtained.

The draft resolution is expected to be introduced later on Wednesday, the report said.

US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is leading the effort with backing from her colleagues Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Mark Pocan, among others, the report added.

The White House officially notified Congress of the proposed sale on May 5, just a week before violence between Israel and Hamas escalated. US Federal law requires the administration to inform Congress of such sales. Lawmakers have 20 days after the formal notification to stop the transaction.

President Joe Biden in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said he expects significant de-escalation in the ongoing conflict. However, Netanyahu said he is determined to continue Israel's operation in Gaza until calm is restored.

