US Lawmakers Demand All State Dept. Legal Documents Justifying War on Iran - Letter

The State Department has two days to provide all documents containing legal rationales for how the Trump administration could bypass Congress to launch a war on Iran, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Eliot Engel and Congressman Ted Deutch said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The State Department has two days to provide all documents containing legal rationales for how the Trump administration could bypass Congress to launch a war on Iran , House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Eliot Engel and Congressman Ted Deutch said on Wednesday.

In a letter to State Department Acting Legal Advisor Marik String, Engel and Deutch expressed concern that President Donald Trump's administration could use the 2001 or 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs) to legally justify war against Iran.

"We therefore request that you produce, no later than Friday, June 28 at 9 AM: Any and all legal analysis, whether contained in electronic documents, emails, or hard copy, concerning, relating, or referring in any way to whether the 2001 or 2002 AUMFs (Authorization for the Use of Military Force) are applicable to any actions that could be undertaken by the Executive Branch in or against the Islamic Republic of Iran," Engel said in the letter.

At issue is a provision in the US Constitution that gives Congress the sole power to declare war.

Congress passed the two AUMFs to allow military force against the terrorists behind the September 11, 2001, attacks, but the resolutions have been used by successive presidents to justify various military actions around the world, including in Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Syria, Georgia and Yemen.

The letter from Engel and Deutch warned against any efforts by the Trump administration to link Iran and the al Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) to justify attacking Iran under the AUMFs.

The lawmakers emphasized that members of Congress have gone on record as saying that they have not authorized the president to attack Iran under any legal theory, including the AUMFs.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump threatened Iran with "obliteration" over recent attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf, which the US blames on the Islamic Republic.

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani responded by accusing Trump of suffering from a mental disorder.

US allies and many members of Congress have expressed fear that growing tensions between Washington and Tehran have raise the prospect of war.