UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Demand All State Dept. Legal Documents Justifying War On Iran - Letter

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:07 PM

US Lawmakers Demand All State Dept. Legal Documents Justifying War on Iran - Letter

The State Department has two days to provide all documents containing legal rationales for how the Trump administration could bypass Congress to launch a war on Iran, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Eliot Engel and Congressman Ted Deutch said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The State Department has two days to provide all documents containing legal rationales for how the Trump administration could bypass Congress to launch a war on Iran, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Eliot Engel and Congressman Ted Deutch said on Wednesday.

In a letter to State Department Acting Legal Advisor Marik String, Engel and Deutch expressed concern that President Donald Trump's administration could use the 2001 or 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs) to legally justify war against Iran.

"We therefore request that you produce, no later than Friday, June 28 at 9 AM: Any and all legal analysis, whether contained in electronic documents, emails, or hard copy, concerning, relating, or referring in any way to whether the 2001 or 2002 AUMFs (Authorization for the Use of Military Force) are applicable to any actions that could be undertaken by the Executive Branch in or against the Islamic Republic of Iran," Engel said in the letter.

At issue is a provision in the US Constitution that gives Congress the sole power to declare war.

Congress passed the two AUMFs to allow military force against the terrorists behind the September 11, 2001, attacks, but the resolutions have been used by successive presidents to justify various military actions around the world, including in Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Syria, Georgia and Yemen.

The letter from Engel and Deutch warned against any efforts by the Trump administration to link Iran and the al Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) to justify attacking Iran under the AUMFs.

The lawmakers emphasized that members of Congress have gone on record as saying that they have not authorized the president to attack Iran under any legal theory, including the AUMFs.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump threatened Iran with "obliteration" over recent attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf, which the US blames on the Islamic Republic.

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani responded by accusing Trump of suffering from a mental disorder.

US allies and many members of Congress have expressed fear that growing tensions between Washington and Tehran have raise the prospect of war.

Related Topics

Somalia Attack Terrorist Afghanistan World Syria Iran Russia Washington Threatened Yemen Iraq Oil Trump Tehran Georgia June September Congress All From

Recent Stories

'US-sponsored English language programmes paving w ..

3 minutes ago

15 dead in crush at Madagascar independence day ev ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Rocket Engine Manufacturer Sends 3 RD-180 ..

3 minutes ago

NATO Defense Ministers Looked at Several Potential ..

3 minutes ago

UK Delegation to PACE Threatens to Protest Russia' ..

9 minutes ago

Nigeria first qualifiers for Cup of Nations second ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.