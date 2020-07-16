UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Demand Explanation For Federal Officers Using Violence In Portland - Letter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:00 AM

US Lawmakers Demand Explanation for Federal Officers Using Violence in Portland - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Four US lawmakers sent a letter to the Trump administration to protest the use of force allegedly used by Federal officers in Portland and demanded an explanation for a recent shooting incident that left a peaceful protester severely injured, Senator Ron Whyden said in a statement.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly hailed the success of the deployment of federal law enforcement to quell violent demonstrations Portland and promised to replicate the practice in other localities despite the opposition of local authorities.

"This weekend a peaceful protestor was shot in the head with a potentially deadly crowd control munition after Donald Trump deployed federal law enforcement to Portland. Trump thinks he can treat law enforcement as his personal occupying army. Not on my watch. I'm demanding answers," Whyden wrote in the letter to US Attorney General William Barr and Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf.

Wyden said he unequivocally condemned such acts of violence and any effort to target, attack, or silence those peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights.

The letter was co-signed by US Senator Jeff Merkley and Congress members Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici.

On Saturday, violent riots erupted in Portland a night after a group of protesters gathered near Hatfield United States Courthouse while federal officers were inside the building.

Local media reported that the officers exited to reportedly chase a man who used chalk to write on the sidewalk in front of the building. As a result, one protester was seriously injured in the head when officers fired munitions to disperse the crowd.

The lawmakers identified a shooter as a member of the Justice Department's Marshal Service Special Operations Group and denounced the incident as "an unnecessary escalation on the part of federal agents."

The lawmakers alleged that the agent violated commonly employed training tactics that direct officers to aim below the head and face area. Ongoing protests in Portland are a continuation of a nationwide movement against police brutality and racial injustice triggered by the death of George Floyd, an African American man, in police custody in late May.

Portland's Mayor Ted Wheeler said on Wednesday that he stands with Senator Whyden in calling on federal law enforcement and the Trump administration to be thorough and transparent with their findings.

Earlier, the mayor voiced his opposition to the deployment of federal officers, arguing that the best thing they can do is stay inside their building, or leave Portland altogether.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Protest Riots Army Police Trump Portland Man George Chad United States May Congress Media Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launc ..

3 hours ago

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

4 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

6 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

8 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.