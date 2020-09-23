UrduPoint.com
US Lawmakers Demand Probe Of Pentagon Redirecting COVID-19 Funds To Contractors

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Two US House lawmakers are calling for an investigation into reports that the Pentagon redirected COVID-19 funds to private defense contractors.

"For the Administration to choose to use funds Congress made available to fight COVID-19 on the wish lists of defense contractors, instead of first protecting troops and the general public from the spread of the coronavirus, is unconscionable and should be investigated fully and prosecuted if warranted," Representatives Mark Pocan and Barbara Lee said in the letter to the House oversight and armed services panels, as quoted by The Washington Post on Tuesday.

Around $1 billion in pandemic funds were converted into economic stimulus for defense contractors, the report added.

The two lawmakers asked for an investigation and public hearings on the matter following a Washington Post report.

