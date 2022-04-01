UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Demand White House Documents On Hunter Biden's Activities In 'Russian Sphere'

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 02:10 AM

US Lawmakers Demand White House Documents on Hunter Biden's Activities in 'Russian Sphere'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Republican members of the US House Oversight Committee on Thursday said Russia's newly imposed sanctions on Hunter Biden raise fresh questions about his business dealings in the Russian sphere of influence and demanded that the White House release documents regarding his activities in Ukraine and Russia.

Earlier in the month, Russia included Hunter Biden in its sanctions list alongside President Joe Biden and members of his administration, even though the former is not an official.

The call for the White House to shed light on Hunter's dealings comes as Western media reveal that entities controlled by Biden's son and brother received $4.8 million in payments from a Chinese energy giant in the period after Biden left the vice presidency and before he announced his presidential bid, and as the Russian Defense Ministry publishes documents about Hunter's role in funding pathogen research in Ukraine.

"Hunter Biden's connections throughout the Russian sphere of influence have now become especially relevant in the fast-moving and developing Russian war in Ukraine," the lawmakers wrote in letters to the White House and National Archives. "The nation's adversaries apparently see the President's son as a pressure point to exploit.

Additionally, his inclusion on the list is the latest evidence that Hunter Biden has indeed engaged in business schemes with our adversaries. Therefore, we request information the White House Counsel's Office (WHCO) possesses regarding Hunter Biden's dealings in Russia and Ukraine."

The lawmakers, in particular, mentioned the $3.5 million payment to Hunter Biden or a firm linked to him by Elena Baturina, wife of former Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov.

They highlighted his overall rich record of benefitting from his father's status - "from managing a Ukrainian energy conglomerate, to selling cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), to connecting his father to Kazakhstani oil oligarchs, and preventing a Romanian real estate tycoon's conviction for bribery charges."

Hunter Biden's foreign business relationships in Russia and Ukraine in the current international landscape raise concerns about whether he continues to profit off his status as US President Joe Biden's son, as well as whether foreign adversaries may be attempting to exploit his questionable business dealings, according to the letter.

The lawmakers asked the White House and National Archives to provide the requested documents no later than April 14.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Moscow Russia China White House Oil Wife Cobalt Democratic Republic Of The Congo April May Media From Million

Recent Stories

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

2 hours ago
 Provision of health facilities to masses govt's to ..

Provision of health facilities to masses govt's top priority: AJK PM

2 hours ago
 French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countri ..

French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countries - Estonian Defense Forces

2 hours ago
 Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Pe ..

Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Per Day From US Strategic Reserv ..

2 hours ago
 Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest ..

Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest Some of His Advisers

2 hours ago
 PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Cha ..

PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.