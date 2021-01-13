UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Gravely Concerned About Threats To Democracy In Days Ahead - Statement

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 03:30 AM

US Lawmakers Gravely Concerned About Threats to Democracy in Days Ahead - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The chairpersons of six US House of Representative Committees called for more action to prevent further attacks by domestic terrorists in the days ahead in light of the siege on the Capitol last week.

Earlier on Tuesday, Committee on Oversight and Reform Chair Carolyn Maloney, Committee on the Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler, Committee on Homeland Security Chair BennieThompson, Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff, Committee on Armed Services Chair Adam Smith and Oversight Committee Member Stephen Lynch were among those briefed by the FBI and the DC US Attorney's Office regarding the deadly storming of the US Capitol last Wednesday.

"Based on today's briefing, we have grave concerns about ongoing and violent threats to our democracy," the chairpersons said in a statement on Tuesday. "It is clear that more must be done to preempt, penetrate, and prevent deadly and seditious assaults by domestic violent extremists in the days ahead."

The chairpersons said they were troubled by reports about warnings received by law enforcement before the "attempted coup" and actions taken to respond to them.

The lawmakers reaffirmed that every individual, associated with the attack, and those who entered restricted areas outside and breached the Capitol itself will be prosecuted.

They further called for full accountability for the perpetrators in order to send a signal that similar activity will not be tolerated and met with the "full force of law."

On January 6, a group of supporters of the US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda. The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest the legitimizing by Congress of what he claims was a stolen election.

On Monday, Trump declared a state of emergency in Washington ahead of Biden's inauguration planned for January 20, after the FBI warned that armed protests might occur throughout the US.

Related Topics

Election Attack Protest Police Washington Democracy Trump January Congress FBI

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on tourism sector&#039;s ..

4 hours ago

Egypt court acquits TikTok influencers over 'debau ..

3 hours ago

Large Scale Industries accelerating at fast pace: ..

3 hours ago

Al-Alaa conference to help further strengthen Musl ..

4 hours ago

Ahmed Faraz disseminated message of humanity, neve ..

3 hours ago

Int'l Space Station to Get Orbital Altitude Correc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.