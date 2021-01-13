US Lawmakers Gravely Concerned About Threats to Democracy in Days Ahead - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The chairpersons of six US House of Representative Committees called for more action to prevent further attacks by domestic terrorists in the days ahead in light of the siege on the Capitol last week.

Earlier on Tuesday, Committee on Oversight and Reform Chair Carolyn Maloney, Committee on the Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler, Committee on Homeland Security Chair BennieThompson, Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff, Committee on Armed Services Chair Adam Smith and Oversight Committee Member Stephen Lynch were among those briefed by the FBI and the DC US Attorney's Office regarding the deadly storming of the US Capitol last Wednesday.

"Based on today's briefing, we have grave concerns about ongoing and violent threats to our democracy," the chairpersons said in a statement on Tuesday. "It is clear that more must be done to preempt, penetrate, and prevent deadly and seditious assaults by domestic violent extremists in the days ahead."

The chairpersons said they were troubled by reports about warnings received by law enforcement before the "attempted coup" and actions taken to respond to them.

The lawmakers reaffirmed that every individual, associated with the attack, and those who entered restricted areas outside and breached the Capitol itself will be prosecuted.

They further called for full accountability for the perpetrators in order to send a signal that similar activity will not be tolerated and met with the "full force of law."

On January 6, a group of supporters of the US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda. The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest the legitimizing by Congress of what he claims was a stolen election.

On Monday, Trump declared a state of emergency in Washington ahead of Biden's inauguration planned for January 20, after the FBI warned that armed protests might occur throughout the US.