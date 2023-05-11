US Lawmakers Hear From Navy Officials on Shipbuilding Efforts Amid Competition With China

(@FahadShabbir)

US House lawmakers heard from Navy officials on Thursday about the United States' shipbuilding efforts amid increasing strategic competition with China in the maritime domain

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) US House lawmakers heard from Navy officials on Thursday about the United States' shipbuilding efforts amid increasing strategic competition with China in the maritime domain.

The House oversight panel's Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs heard from US Navy Program Executive Officer (PEO) for Ships RADM Thomas Anderson and PEO for Unmanned and Small Combatants RADM Casey Moton.

"The security of our country and preservation of our national interests remains reliant on a superior naval force, strategically postured to adapt to constantly evolving geopolitical challenges and threats," the Navy officials said in a joint statement. "To maintain the maritime dominance of the Joint Force, the Department of the Navy continues to invest in the modernization of our existing capabilities and acquisition of future capabilities, including those of our allies and partners."

Lawmakers questioned Anderson and Moton about the United States' shipbuilding capability relative to China, with Beijing's fleet set to outgrow Washington's in the coming years, according to Congressman Glenn Grothman.

China is expected to field approximately 500 ships by 2025, Grothman said. The US fleet currently consists of 296 battle force ships, with 56 others under construction and 76 more under contract, the Navy officials said in their testimony.

Both the quality and quantity of ships built are important, the officials said.

The United States is investing in technologies including hypersonic strike capabilities and unmanned vessels, the officials said.

The US Navy and Marine Corps must provide "unmatched operational capability" to best support efforts to counter China, the officials said. A persistent, forward US presence is essential for the success of its deterrence efforts, the officials said.

However, the US faces a challenge of low availability of blue-collar labor, Anderson said during questioning by lawmakers. China's commercial shipbuilding sector also gives it an advantage, whereas the United States' outsourcing to foreign countries is more limited, Anderson said.