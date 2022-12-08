US Lawmakers Include $10Bln in Security Aid for Taiwan in Annual Defense Bill - Menendez

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) US lawmakers have included $10 billion in security assistance for Taiwan in the newly agreed National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2023, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez announced in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the Taiwan Enhanced Resilience Act (TERA), formerly known as the Taiwan Policy Act, was included in the final draft NDAA text that was agreed by the Senate and House.

"The TERA authorizes up to $10 billion in security assistance over the next five years to modernize Taiwan's security capabilities to deter and, if necessary, defeat aggression by the People's Republic of China," Menendez said.

The legislation will enhance the US defense partnership with Taiwan and establishes a defense modernization program for the island, the senator said.

"This national defense bill will be one of the most consequential in years not only for its support of our service members but for setting the theater for real deterrence by implementing a more resilient strategy for Taiwan should China continue pursuing a collision course toward war," Menendez added.

Menendez also said that challenges posed by China have become the most significant national security issue facing the US.

The TERA will also enhance training and collaboration in addition to creating a new security loan authority while allowing Taiwan to take concrete steps to counter China's "aggressive influence campaigns and economic coercion."