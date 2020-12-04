US Lawmakers Include Expanded Nord Stream-2 Sanctions in 2021 Defense Bill - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Negotiating teams from both chambers of the US Congress said in a joint statement that they included expanded sanctions against Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the final version of the 2021 defense spending bill.

"The House bill contained a provision (sec.

1248) that would amend subsection (a)(1) of section 7503 of the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act of 2019 (title LXXV of Public Law 116-92) to clarify and expand sanctions relating to the construction of Nord Stream 2 or Turkstream pipeline projects. The Senate amendment contained a similar provision (sec. 6231)," the joint statement said on Thursday.