US Lawmakers Introduce $908Bln Bipartisan COVID-19 Relief Bill - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) A bipartisan group of US lawmakers pushed on Tuesday for quick congressional approval of a COVID-19 fiscal relief of just over $900 billion, criticizing legislators for going on a break when the nation was in the midst of financial stress caused by the pandemic.

"It's inexcusable for the Senate to leave town. It's not the time for political brinkmanship. We're going to intend to move this forward," Senator Joe Manchin said when introducing the $908 billion Bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill.