UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Introduce Bill Mandating Accountability For New IRS Funding - Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 03:20 AM

US Lawmakers Introduce Bill Mandating Accountability for New IRS Funding - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Republican members of Congress introduced legislation mandating accountability for $80 billion in new funding provided to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) under the Inflation Reduction Act, Congressman Mike Kelly said in a statement.

"The $80 billion authorized in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act will unfairly target low-and-middle income Americans. The goal of my legislation is to provide much-needed oversight and accountability that the Inflation Reduction Act lacks. This will hold government accountable to the American people and ensure the IRS is properly using taxpayer dollars," Kelly said in the statement on Monday.

The bill, known as the IRS Funding Accountability Act, would require the agency to provide Congress with an annual plan for how it intends to use its new funds, which would be subject to a joint resolution of disapproval, the statement said.

The bill would also require quarterly updates from the IRS and Treasury Department to provide accountability for any misuse of funds and guard against violations of taxpayer rights, the statement said.

Failure to submit timely and thorough plans or reports would result in financial penalties, including new funds being rescinded on a daily basis until the IRS complies with requirements, the statement said.

A Senate counterpart to the bill was introduced by Republican Senator Chuck Grassley.

"When Democrats' partisan spending bill gave the IRS an extra 80 billion Dollars last year, their legislation included no oversight and accountability mechanisms whatsoever. Our bill will ensure that the IRS is answerable to the American people in how it uses this money, and will force it to forfeit funds every day it's not in compliance," Grassley said in the statement.

The legislation is co-sponsored by all Republican members of the Senate Finance Committee, as well as Republican members of the House Ways and Means Committee, the statement said.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Money Democrats Congress All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

World Government Summit is key to shaping future, ..

World Government Summit is key to shaping future, policymakers, business communi ..

23 minutes ago
 World Radio Day celebrates a ‘unique instrument ..

World Radio Day celebrates a ‘unique instrument of peace’

1 hour ago
 EIB backs US$150 million Middle East venture capit ..

EIB backs US$150 million Middle East venture capital initiative and create 8,000 ..

1 hour ago
 To address challenges, manage crises, and diversif ..

To address challenges, manage crises, and diversify economies, the world needs t ..

2 hours ago
 UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of ..

UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of life in all government sector ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Pa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Paraguay on the sidelines of the ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.