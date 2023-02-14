US Lawmakers Introduce Bill Mandating Accountability for New IRS Funding - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Republican members of Congress introduced legislation mandating accountability for $80 billion in new funding provided to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) under the Inflation Reduction Act, Congressman Mike Kelly said in a statement.

"The $80 billion authorized in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act will unfairly target low-and-middle income Americans. The goal of my legislation is to provide much-needed oversight and accountability that the Inflation Reduction Act lacks. This will hold government accountable to the American people and ensure the IRS is properly using taxpayer dollars," Kelly said in the statement on Monday.

The bill, known as the IRS Funding Accountability Act, would require the agency to provide Congress with an annual plan for how it intends to use its new funds, which would be subject to a joint resolution of disapproval, the statement said.

The bill would also require quarterly updates from the IRS and Treasury Department to provide accountability for any misuse of funds and guard against violations of taxpayer rights, the statement said.

Failure to submit timely and thorough plans or reports would result in financial penalties, including new funds being rescinded on a daily basis until the IRS complies with requirements, the statement said.

A Senate counterpart to the bill was introduced by Republican Senator Chuck Grassley.

"When Democrats' partisan spending bill gave the IRS an extra 80 billion Dollars last year, their legislation included no oversight and accountability mechanisms whatsoever. Our bill will ensure that the IRS is answerable to the American people in how it uses this money, and will force it to forfeit funds every day it's not in compliance," Grassley said in the statement.

The legislation is co-sponsored by all Republican members of the Senate Finance Committee, as well as Republican members of the House Ways and Means Committee, the statement said.