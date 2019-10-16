UrduPoint.com
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill Sanctioning Erdogan, Entities Tied To Turkish Military

US lawmakers have introduced a bill on Wednesday that sanctions Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other senior government officials as well as foreign entities engaged in defense cooperation with Turkey

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) US lawmakers have introduced a bill on Wednesday that sanctions Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other senior government officials as well as foreign entities engaged in defense cooperation with Turkey.

In addition to Erdogan the sanctions target Turkey's vice president and ministers of defense, foreign affairs, treasury, trade and energy/natural resources, according to text of the legislation introduced by Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

The legislation also requires the US president to impose sanctions on foreign persons or entities that provide financial or technological support to Turkey's armed forces including production of petroleum or natural gas.

