UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Ban Russian Energy Imports

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Over a dozen American senators have introduced a bill aiming to bar Russian energy imports, while the House is set to introduce a companion legislation, Senator Joe Manchin's office said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, US Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee introduced the Ban Russian Energy Imports Act which would prohibit the importation of Russian crude oil, petroleum, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal," the release said. "Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-1) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) will introduce companion legislation in the US House of Representatives."

