US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Block Military Aid to Ukraine Until Southern Border Secured

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) American lawmakers introduced a bill to block military aid to Ukraine until the US southern border is secured, Rep. Matt Rosendale said on Tuesday.

"Today, Representative Rosendale introduced the Secure America's Borders First Act. This bill would prohibit the U.S.

government from providing military and security assistance to Ukraine until the border wall system on the southern border is completed, and operational control of the southern border is achieved," the statement said.

The Republican lawmaker's bill is co-sponsored by Representatives Andy Biggs, Bob Good, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, Jody Hice, Mary Miller, Ralph Norman, Bill Posey, and Randy Weber.