UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Block Military Aid To Ukraine Until Southern Border Secured

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 10:30 PM

US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Block Military Aid to Ukraine Until Southern Border Secured

American lawmakers introduced a bill to block military aid to Ukraine until the US southern border is secured, Rep. Matt Rosendale said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) American lawmakers introduced a bill to block military aid to Ukraine until the US southern border is secured, Rep. Matt Rosendale said on Tuesday.

"Today, Representative Rosendale introduced the Secure America's Borders First Act. This bill would prohibit the U.S.

government from providing military and security assistance to Ukraine until the border wall system on the southern border is completed, and operational control of the southern border is achieved," the statement said.

The Republican lawmaker's bill is co-sponsored by Representatives Andy Biggs, Bob Good, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, Jody Hice, Mary Miller, Ralph Norman, Bill Posey, and Randy Weber.

Related Topics

Ukraine Mary Norman Border From Government

Recent Stories

Art-based digital display 'The Wolf Talks' organiz ..

Art-based digital display 'The Wolf Talks' organized at Punjab University

2 minutes ago
 US Ready to Discuss Indivisibility of Security as ..

US Ready to Discuss Indivisibility of Security as Russia Requests - OSCE Ambassa ..

2 minutes ago
 German Foreign Minister Visits Ukraine's Breakaway ..

German Foreign Minister Visits Ukraine's Breakaway Donbas Region

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly body on National Health Services ..

National Assembly body on National Health Services meets

2 minutes ago
 US Welcomes OSCE Discussions on Transparency, Risk ..

US Welcomes OSCE Discussions on Transparency, Risk Reduction in Europe - State D ..

7 minutes ago
 Ombudsman office making efforts to resolve people' ..

Ombudsman office making efforts to resolve people's problems: Nazar Baloch

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>