US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Block Trump From Leaving Treaties After Open Skies Pullout

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Two US lawmakers introduced legislation on Thursday to prevent US President Donald Trump from withdrawing from international treaties without congressional approval.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump confirmed reports that his administration will withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty, but added that the agreement could later be revived or replaced with a new deal.

"Senator Edward J. Markey and Congressman Jimmy Panetta today introduced the Preventing Actions Undermining Security without Endorsement (PAUSE) Act to prevent a US president from withdrawing from international treaties without Congressional approval," a statement from Markey said.

In the statement Markey said that Trump's "reckless" withdrawal would hamper US efforts to contain the Russian military and have an adverse effect on the interests of the United States and allies for the foreseeable future.

Russian Foreign Ministry Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control head Vladimir Ermakov told Sputnik that Moscow has not yet received an official notification from Washington about its decision to leave the Open Skies Treaty. However, a withdrawal by the United States would be regrettable if it happens.

The Open Skies Treaty, which entered into force in 2002, establishes a program of unarmed aerial surveillance flights over the entire territory of 34 party states.