US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Enable States to Verify Citizenship of Voters - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) US Congressmen Matt Rosendale and Chip Roy introduced a bill that would enable state officials to verify the citizenship status of people registering to vote in Federal elections in the United States, Rosendale said on Friday.

"It's simple: only American citizens have the right to vote in American elections. Proud to join Representative Chip Roy in this effort to equip states with the ability to verify citizenship status," Rosendale said in a statement via Twitter.

The legislation, dubbed the Protecting American Voters Act, is also co-sponsored by Congressmen Pete Sessions and Michael Burgess.

The bill amends the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to require the US Homeland Security Secretary and Social Security Commissioner to provide state governments, upon request, with information to verify the citizenship status of people registering to vote in federal elections, according to the bill text.

The measure, if signed into law, would apply to all US elections held after January 1, 2023.