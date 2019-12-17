UrduPoint.com
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Sanction Drug Cartels - Senator

Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) US Senators David Perdue said in a statement that he introduced a bill co-sponsored with another seven senators to enable the United States to impose sanctions on international drug cartels.

"These criminal organizations must face severe consequences for the terror they inflict in the United States and across the world," the statement said on Monday evening.

Perdue said it was necessary to introduce such a measure because international drug cartels continue to terrorize innocent families and exploit children.

Senator Tom Cotton, one of the co-sponsors of the bill, said he hopes the bill would help stop cartel violence by ensuring they - and anyone who helps them - face dire consequences for their actions.

The bill stipulates the US Federal government should impose financial, criminal and other penalties on the most significant transnational criminal organizations. Some of the penalties include barring cartel members and their immediate families from entering the United States, freezing the organizations' assets and levying civil and criminal penalties against individuals who assist the cartels.

The bill also requires the US president to submit a report to Congress complete with the government's findings about the November 4 deadly attack by a drug cartel on US citizens in northern Mexico.

