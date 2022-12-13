UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Introduce Bipartisan Legislation To Ban TikTok - Rubio

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2022 | 10:23 PM

US Lawmakers Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Ban TikTok - Rubio

US Sen. Marco Rubio on Tuesday introduced bipartisan legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the United States while Representatives Mike Gallagher and Raja Krishnamoorthi introduced companion legislation in the House, the office of the senator said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) US Sen. Marco Rubio on Tuesday introduced bipartisan legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the United States while Representatives Mike Gallagher and Raja Krishnamoorthi introduced companion legislation in the House, the office of the senator said in a press release.

"U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) introduced bipartisan legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the United States," the release said. "U.S. Representatives Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) introduced companion legislation in the U.

S. House of Representatives."

The legislation is called the Averting the National Threat of internet Surveillance, Oppressive Censorship and Influence, and Algorithmic Learning by the Chinese Communist Party Act (ANTI-SOCIAL CCP Act) and is expected to protect Americans by blocking and prohibiting all transactions from any social media company in China, Russia, among other foreign countries.

