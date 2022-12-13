US Lawmakers Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Ban TikTok - Rubio

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) US Sen. Marco Rubio on Tuesday introduced bipartisan legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the United States while Representatives Mike Gallagher and Raja Krishnamoorthi introduced companion legislation in the House, the office of the senator said in a press release.

S. House of Representatives."

The legislation is called the Averting the National Threat of internet Surveillance, Oppressive Censorship and Influence, and Algorithmic Learning by the Chinese Communist Party Act (ANTI-SOCIAL CCP Act) and is expected to protect Americans by blocking and prohibiting all transactions from any social media company in China, Russia, among other foreign countries.