US Lawmakers Introduce Bipartisan Resolution Condemning QAnon Conspiracy Movement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Congress should condemn QAnon, a movement that reportedly fuels violence to promote an eclectic collection of conspiracy theories, with a resolution introduced by Democratic Congressman Tom Malinowski and his Republican colleague Denver Riggleman on Tuesday.

"Conspiracy theories that falsely blame secret cabals and marginalized groups for the problems of society have long fueled prejudice, violence and terrorism" Malinowski said in a release. "It's time for us to come together across party lines to say that QAnon has no place in our nation's political discourse."

QAnon is often portrayed as a shadowy group that claims President Donald Trump is secretly battling pedophiles in the Democratic Party and the overall establishment.

But the release noted that in recent years, the group has expanded into a movement embracing multiple conspiracy theories aimed at influencing elections by undermining public trust in US institutions.

In addition, the release cited a recent FBI warning that the group's online presence encourages extremists to commit violent criminal acts.

The resolution condemns QAnon, rejects the conspiracy theories it promotes and encourages the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to focus on preventing violence, harassment and other criminal activity motivated by them, according to the release.