US Lawmakers Introduce Bipartisan Resolution Reaffirming Support For Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) A group of US lawmakers introduced a resolution that reaffirms bipartisan support for Ukraine in Congress in response to Russia's alleged plan to invade the country, Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen's office said in a statement.

"US Senator Jeanne Shaheen... led a bipartisan group of 10 Senators... in introducing a resolution expressing support for an independent and democratic Ukraine - one that is secure against further Russian military aggression," Shaheen's office said on Thursday.

The build up of forces near Ukraine's border, the release added, is raising concerns that Russia is planning a military offensive against the country.

The resolution also reaffirms the United States' and NATO's commitment to support an independent Ukraine and to back efforts to provide Kiev with lethal and non-lethal security assistance to boost its defense capabilities on land, sea and air.

The resolution also calls on Russia to abide by the commitments agreed to in 2014 and 2015 in the Minsk agreements.

Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated in the past few weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and "preparations for invasion." Moscow has repeatedly denied those accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its own security.

Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

