US Lawmakers Introduce Legislation to Block Troop Pullout from Germany - Bill Text

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) US lawmakers have introduced a bill in both chambers of Congress to block the Trump administration from using any federal funds for a troop pullout from Germany, according to the text of the legislation published on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed media reports that he wants to pull 9,500 soldiers from Germany to bring down the count to 25,000, after accusing the German government of being "delinquent" in its defense spending.

The "Maintaining United States National Security Interests in Europe Act'," introduced by Congressman Eliot Engel and Senator Bob Menendez, states that "no Federal funds are authorized to be appropriated or otherwise made available to take any action (1) to withdraw or otherwise reduce the overall presence, including rotational presence, of members of the Armed Forces or civilian employees of the Department of Defense in Europe; (2) to close or otherwise change the status of any base or other facility of the Armed Forces located in Europe; or (3) to withdraw or otherwise reduce the overall presence of Armed Forces assets in Europe."