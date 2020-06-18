UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Introduce Legislation To Block Troop Pullout From Germany - Bill Text

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:08 PM

US Lawmakers Introduce Legislation to Block Troop Pullout from Germany - Bill Text

US lawmakers have introduced a bill in both chambers of Congress to block the Trump administration from using any federal funds for a troop pullout from Germany, according to the text of the legislation published on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) US lawmakers have introduced a bill in both chambers of Congress to block the Trump administration from using any federal funds for a troop pullout from Germany, according to the text of the legislation published on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed media reports that he wants to pull 9,500 soldiers from Germany to bring down the count to 25,000, after accusing the German government of being "delinquent" in its defense spending.

The "Maintaining United States National Security Interests in Europe Act'," introduced by Congressman Eliot Engel and Senator Bob Menendez, states that "no Federal funds are authorized to be appropriated or otherwise made available to take any action (1) to withdraw or otherwise reduce the overall presence, including rotational presence, of members of the Armed Forces or civilian employees of the Department of Defense in Europe; (2) to close or otherwise change the status of any base or other facility of the Armed Forces located in Europe; or (3) to withdraw or otherwise reduce the overall presence of Armed Forces assets in Europe."

Related Topics

Europe German Trump Germany United States Congress Media From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

26 minutes ago

Rameez Raja agrees with Dr. Yasmin Rashid on her r ..

1 hour ago

T20 World Cup seems unrealistic, says PCB Chairman

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Zayed commends progress at ADNOC’s ..

2 hours ago

England’s women cricketers will return to traini ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.