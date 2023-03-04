UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2023 | 04:40 AM

US Lawmakers Introduce Legislation to End Daylight Saving Time Switches - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) US lawmakers introduced legislation in both chambers of Congress to make daylight saving time permanent and end twice-yearly clock changes in much of the United States, Congressman Vern Buchanan said in a statement.

"As Americans prepare to turn their clocks forward an hour this month, Congressman Vern Buchanan recently introduced the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent and end the twice-a-year clock change that takes place every November and March," the statement said on Friday.

Senator Marco Rubio also introduced companion legislation in the upper chamber of Congress. Buchanan and Rubio both represent Florida, which enacted year-round daylight saving time in 2018.

Daylight saving time is observed in the majority of the United States although there has been occasional experimentation with the policy.

Daylight saving time is set to begin on Sunday, March 12, and end on November 5 of this year.

The practice is intended to make use of longer daylight hours by changing times so that the daylight occurs in evening instead of morning hours.

The Senate passed a previous iteration of the Sunshine Protection Act, also introduced by Buchanan and Rubio, in March 2022.

"This ritual of changing time twice a year is stupid. Locking the clock has overwhelming bipartisan and popular support. This Congress, I hope that we can finally get this done," Rubio said in the statement.

Purported benefits of ending daylight saving time switches include reducing car accidents, reducing risk for cardiac issues, stroke and seasonal depression, reducing energy usage, reducing childhood obesity and increasing economic activity, the statement said. 

