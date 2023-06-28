Open Menu

US Lawmakers Introduce 'Marc Fogel Act' To Boost Transparency Of Wrongful Detention Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) A group of US lawmakers issued a statement that they are introducing legislation to boost transparency about the State Department's wrongful detention determination for US citizens arrested abroad, with the bill named after Marc Fogel, a US citizen currently imprisoned in Russia.

The bipartisan bill, dubbed the Marc Fogel Act, was introduced by US Representatives Mike Kelly, Guy Reschenthaler, Chris Deluzio and Brendan Boyle, the statement said on Tuesday.

"This legislation would amend the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act to require more transparency from the State Department to Congress on how wrongful detainment determinations are made," the statement said.

Fogel was detained in Russia in August 2021 and sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony for possession of cannabis.

Fogel's family has claimed that the cannabis was recommended by a doctor to treat his severe spinal pain.

Fogel meets six of the eleven criteria established by the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act to be designated as wrongfully detained, the statement said. However, the State Department has yet to designate Fogel as wrongfully detained.

Last year, the State Department requested Russia release Fogel on humanitarian grounds on account of his poor health and age.

The legislation would require the State Department to provide Congress with copies of documents and communications on why a wrongful detention determination has or has not been made in cases of US nationals detained abroad within six months of arrest, the statement said.

