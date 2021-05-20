UrduPoint.com
US Lawmakers Introduce Measure To Block $735Mln Sale Of Missiles To Israel - Congresswoman

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:50 AM

US Lawmakers Introduce Measure to Block $735Mln Sale of Missiles to Israel - Congresswoman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Democrat lawmakers in the US House of Representatives introduced a joint resolution to block the Biden administration's $735 million sale of precision-guided missiles to Israel as the country continues to battle the Palestinian Hamas movement, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's office said in a press release.

"Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mark Pocan, and Rashida Tlaib led the introduction of a House resolution opposing the sale of $735 million in American-made weapons to the Israeli government," the release said on Wednesday.

The releases said the Joint Direct Attack Munitions being sold to Israel are believed to be used in the ongoing violence that has already claimed the lives of more than 200 Palestinians and ten Israelis, including at least 58 children.

The White House officially notified Congress of the proposed sale on May 5, just a week before violence between Israel and Hamas escalated. US Federal law requires the administration to inform Congress of such sales. Lawmakers have 15 days after the formal notification to stop the transaction.

President Joe Biden in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said he expects significant de-escalation in the ongoing conflict. However, Netanyahu said he is determined to continue Israel's operation in Gaza until calm is restored.

