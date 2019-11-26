US Lawmakers Introduce Privacy Bill to Enable Suing Big Tech for Data Breaches - Senator

An online privacy bill - the Consumer Online Privacy Rights Act (COPRA) - has been introduced in Congress to enable consumers in the United States to sue technology firms for data breaches, US Senator Maria Cantwell said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) An online privacy bill - the Consumer Online Privacy Rights Act (COPRA) - has been introduced in Congress to enable consumers in the United States to sue technology firms for data breaches, US Senator Maria Cantwell said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In the growing online world, consumers deserve two things: privacy rights and a strong law to enforce them," Cantwell, a Democrat from the US state of Washington, said. "They should be like your Miranda rights - clear as a bell as to what they are and what constitutes a violation."

Consumers will have the right to delete any personal information gathered on them as well as receive "consequential and compensatory damages" for data breaches by technology companies, according to the COPRA draft.

COPRA will also protect consumers against product advertisements that touch on the issues of employment, housing or credit in an effort to bring decades-old civil rights laws into the digital age.

In addition, COPRA will allow the different US states to write their own privacy laws, creating what Republicans have contended would be a patchwork of laws rather than a unified Federal one.