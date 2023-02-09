US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution Urging Peace Deal, End to Ukraine Aid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) US House lawmakers introduced a resolution calling for the United States to end its assistance to Ukraine and urging a peaceful settlement of the conflict, according to a copy of the bill obtained by Fox news.

Congressman Matt Gaetz and ten co-sponsors are introducing the bill, known as the Ukraine Fatigue Resolution, following the provision of more than $100 billion of taxpayer money to Ukrainian initiatives.

The resolution expresses the sense of the House that the United States "must end its military and financial aid to Ukraine," the bill text said.

In addition, the resolution "urges all combatants" to reach a peace agreement.

The United States is inadvertently contributing to civilian casualties by providing assistance, the resolution also said.