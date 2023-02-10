UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution Urging Peace Deal, End To Ukraine Aid - Statement

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 03:00 AM

US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution Urging Peace Deal, End to Ukraine Aid - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) US House lawmakers introduced a resolution calling for the United States to end its assistance to Ukraine and urging a peaceful settlement of the conflict there, Congressman Matt Gaetz said in a statement.

Gaetz and ten co-sponsors are introducing the bill, known as the Ukraine Fatigue Resolution, following the provision of more than $110 billion of taxpayer money to Ukrainian initiatives, the statement said on Thursday.

"America is in a state of managed decline, and it will exacerbate if we continue to hemorrhage taxpayer Dollars toward a foreign war.

We must suspend all foreign aid for the War in Ukraine and demand that all combatants in this conflict reach a peace agreement immediately," Gaetz said in the statement.

The resolution expresses the sense of the House that the United States "must end its military and financial aid to Ukraine," a copy of the bill text said.

The United States is inadvertently contributing to civilian casualties by providing assistance, the resolution also said.

The resolution is sponsored by Republican House members including Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Thomas Massie, Paul Gosar and Matt Rosendale, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine United States Money All Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe D ..

Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe Deimos

1 hour ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 of world&#039;s top 20 female ..

1 hour ago
 Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022 ..

Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022: DMCA Executive Director

1 hour ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Sa ..

DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Saxony

2 hours ago
 QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for ..

QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for Active Workplaces

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host IESBA b ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host IESBA board meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.