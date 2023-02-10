US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution Urging Peace Deal, End to Ukraine Aid - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) US House lawmakers introduced a resolution calling for the United States to end its assistance to Ukraine and urging a peaceful settlement of the conflict there, Congressman Matt Gaetz said in a statement.

Gaetz and ten co-sponsors are introducing the bill, known as the Ukraine Fatigue Resolution, following the provision of more than $110 billion of taxpayer money to Ukrainian initiatives, the statement said on Thursday.

"America is in a state of managed decline, and it will exacerbate if we continue to hemorrhage taxpayer Dollars toward a foreign war.

We must suspend all foreign aid for the War in Ukraine and demand that all combatants in this conflict reach a peace agreement immediately," Gaetz said in the statement.

The resolution expresses the sense of the House that the United States "must end its military and financial aid to Ukraine," a copy of the bill text said.

The United States is inadvertently contributing to civilian casualties by providing assistance, the resolution also said.

The resolution is sponsored by Republican House members including Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Thomas Massie, Paul Gosar and Matt Rosendale, according to the statement.