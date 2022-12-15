UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution Urging Removal Of Russia From UN Security Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2022 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Congressmen Steve Cohen and Joe Wilson introduced a resolution calling on the Biden administration to pursue the removal of Russia from the UN Security Council amid its special military operation in Ukraine.

The resolution, introduced Tuesday, would express the sentiment of the House of Representatives that Russia's operation violates the purposes and principles of the UN. It would also urge US President Joe Biden to direct his administration to pursue limitations, suspension or termination of Russia's place on the Security Council.

The resolution holds that Russia's continued participation in other UN organs and specialized agencies also violates its purpose and principles, as well as conflicts with the interests of the United States.

The resolution has been referred to the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzya told the Security Council on Wednesday that the conflict in Ukraine is just one element of a multidimensional crisis. Nebenzya accused NATO and its partners of using the situation to expand their own interests.

The ambassador contended that a majority of countries would benefit from a multipolar UN that makes decisions based on mutual respect and without attempts at establishing hegemony.

