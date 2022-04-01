US Lawmakers Launch Probe Into Censorship of Hunter Biden Laptop Reports - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) US House Republican lawmakers are launching a probe into censorship of news stories related to Hunter Biden's business dealings by social media platforms Facebook and Twitter, the lawmakers said on Thursday in letters to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

"Shortly before the 2020 election, Facebook suppressed an explosive New York Post article detailing how Hunter Biden used the position and influence of his father, now-President Joe Biden, for personal gain... Now, with even the New York Times confirming the accuracy of the Post's reporting, we are investigating Facebook's actions to interfere in free and fair election-related public discourse on its platform to the benefit of President Biden and the detriment of former President Trump," the letter to Zuckerberg said.

The lawmakers also wrote a similarly worded letter to Agrawal announcing the launch of a probe into Twitter's actions related to the news story as well.

Facebook decided to censor the story on Hunter Biden due to concerns about its veracity, which was likely to have significant implications for the presidential election, the letter to Zuckerberg said. It appears that Facebook deliberately used its platform to control election-related information to the benefit of Biden, according to the letter.

Twitter similarly blocked users from sharing links to the news story, labeling the materials "unsafe" for users, the letter said. The lawmakers in the letter also said that Twitter's actions likely had significant implications on the election to Biden's benefit.

The lawmakers requested from Facebook and Twitter information related to their decisions to censor the story and related policies and procedures, the letters said.

Signatories of the letters include Representatives Jim Jordan, Steve Chabot, Louie Gohmert and Matt Gaetz among others.