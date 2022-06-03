UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2022 | 03:00 AM

US Lawmakers Launch Probe Into Saudi's $2Bln Investment in Jared Kushner's Firm

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) US House Committee on Oversight and Reform Chair Carolyn Maloney has initiated a probe into Saudi Arabia's $2 billion investment in a firm owned by Jared Kushner, former US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, the committee said in a press release.

"Today, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, sent a letter to Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former President Trump and former senior White House adviser, requesting documents on a major investment in his firm, A Fin Management, LLC (Affinity) by the Saudi Government," the press release said on Thursday.

The committee is trying to establish whether Kushner's personal financial interests had an impact on US foreign policy in the middle East when Trump was in the office and sent him a letter to that effect, the release said.

"The Committee on Oversight and Reform is investigating whether you have improperly traded on your government position to obtain billions of Dollars from the Saudi government and whether your personal financial interests improperly influenced US foreign policy during the administration of your father-in-law, former President Trump," the letter said.

In the letter, Maloney is asking Kushner and Affinity to provide an array of documents, including personal communications and records, no later than by June 16.

It is alleged that Kushner secured a $2 billion investment from the Saudi Public Investment Fund six months after Trump ceased to be the President of the United States in January of 2021. The major investment is expected to bring Kushner a gain of about $25 million from annual asset management fees, according to the release.

In April, Kushner was interviewed by the US House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot for more than six hours.

