US Lawmakers Move to Extend Special Visas for Syrian Kurds

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) A new bill proposed in the US House of Representatives will if passed extend Special visa access to Syrian Kurds and their families, Congressman Jim Langevin said in a press release.

"Today, US Representatives Jim Langevin, Jason Crow, Michael Waltz, Seth Moulton, Don Bacon and Earl Blumenauer introduced the 'Syrian Partner Protection Act'... [to] extend the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program to Syrian Kurdish partners and their families," the release said on Wednesday.

The program would be extended to all the Kurds who supported the struggle against the Islamic s State terrorist group (banned in Russia), the release added.

"The bill mirrors similar programs that were enacted during the Bush Administration respectively for Iraqi and Afghan translators, combat interpreters, soldiers, advisors, and other workers whose lives were threatened because of their work in support of the US mission," it said.

The bill follows the Trump administration's action in withdrawing small US forces that screened the Kurdish enclaves in northeastern Syria that are now being occupied by the Turkish Army.