UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Move To Prevent Expelled Chinese Officials From Reapplying For Visas

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Lawmakers Move to Prevent Expelled Chinese Officials From Reapplying for Visas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) US lawmakers in both chambers of Congress introduced legislation that would deny visas to any Chinese officials expelled on spying charges, Senator Marco Rubio's office said on Wednesday.

The Trump administration recently closed the Chinese consulate in the state of Texas, with officials claiming the facility was used as a base for hackers to steal proprietary data from defense contractors and other technology companies concentrated in the region.

"Under current law, the Chinese Communist Party's spies expelled from the US have the ability to immediately reapply for visas. The Protecting America from Spies Act would update the Immigration and Naturalization Act to ensure past, present, and future espionage and tech-transfer activity is considered inadmissible for entry into the United States," the Rubio's office said in a statement.

The bill would allow the State to Department deny visas to individuals who have committed acts of espionage or intellectual property theft against the United States, the release added.

The proposed law would also target spouses and children of aliens engaged in espionage or tech-transfer, the release added.

Senators Ted Cruz, Thom Tillis, and Kelly Loeffler cosponsored the legislation, and a companion bill was introduced in the House by Congresswoman Vicky Hartler, according to the release.

While China was the only country cited by name, the legislation would presumably apply to visa seekers from other nations as well.

China denied the accusations and took reciprocal measures by closing the US consulate in Chengdu.

Related Topics

Technology China Trump Chengdu United States Visa Congress From

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

2 minutes ago

Egypt praises Saudi, UAE efforts to solve Yemen cr ..

2 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed hails Dubai Statistics Centre& ..

2 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Cypriot FM discuss efforts to ..

17 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kenyan FM review bilateral rel ..

17 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss regional ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.