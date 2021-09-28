US Lawmakers Object to Reports of Biden Interest in Working With Russia on Terrorism

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The top Republican lawmakers overseeing US foreign policy sent a letter to the Biden administration objecting to reports that it is interested in using Russian military bases in Central Asia to conduct counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan.

US media reported that last week top US general Mark Milley discussed with his Russian counterpart Valery Gerasimov the Biden administration's interest in potentially using Russian bases in Central Asia to carry out counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan.

"We are deeply troubled to learn from press reports that your administration is in discussions with the Russian Federation to secure access to Russian military installations in Central Asian countries and potentially engage in some form of military cooperation on counterterrorism with the Russians," the lawmakers said on Monday in the letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The letter is signed by House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Michael McCaul, House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Mike Rogers, US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch, and Senate Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Jim Inhofe.

The lawmakers said working with Moscow will not further US counterterrorism goals and it will not create a path to the "stable and predictable" relationship with Russia the Biden Administration claims it wants.

Moreover, the lawmakers said US-Russian military cooperation is prohibited under the US National Defense Authorization Act.

The lawmakers requested an immediate briefing on any talks the Biden administration had about its interest to work with Russia on counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan.

Last week, Milley also said that Washington should explore the possibility of expanding new military contacts with Russia, including potentially allowing observers at combat drills.