US Lawmakers Objecting To Biden Victory Certification Violate Constitution - Lawyers Group

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:50 AM

US Lawmakers Objecting to Biden Victory Certification Violate Constitution - Lawyers Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Lawmakers who object to the ceremonial count of presidential electoral votes to formally certify former Vice President Joe Biden as president-elect are doing so in violation of the US Constitution, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a letter to Congress on Wednesday.

"The political posturing by members of Congress in rejecting state-certified election results threatens the rule of law and the very foundation of democracy itself," the ACLU letter said. "Members of Congress are oath-bound by the Constitution to uphold our system of self-government and reject this extraordinarily dangerous effort to destabilize the United States' democratic system."

The Constitution requires that the House and Senate meet in a joint session in January following a presidential election to count electoral votes that had been previously certified and submitted by individual states.

Two members from each chamber perform the actual count, a largely ceremonial event in past elections.

More than a dozen Republican Senators plus colleagues in the House objected to the congressional vote count, backing President Donald Trump's unproven claim that electoral fraud prevented his re-election. Biden bested Trump by a 306-232 margin, according to results submitted by states.

The ACLU called allegations of voter fraud "a trope used throughout our country's history to target the voting rights and political power of racial minorities." The advocacy group noted that US courts had previously rejected more than 60 legal challenges to results of the November 3 election.

As the process inside the Capitol unfolded, angry Trump supporters tore down multiple security fences before engaging in a battle with Federal police in an attempt to storm the building, according to video images of the melee.

