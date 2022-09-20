UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Outraged After Army Suggests Soldiers Can Use Food Stamps - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 04:20 AM

US Lawmakers Outraged After Army Suggests Soldiers Can Use Food Stamps - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) A number of US lawmakers expressed their outrage following the US Army's suggestion for soldiers to take advantage of food stamps amid high food prices, Fox news reported.

The US Army has recently released new guidance for soldiers who experience financial problems and suggested they apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, which provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households.

With inflation affecting everything from gas prices to groceries to rent, some soldiers and their families are finding it harder to get by on the budgets the have set and used before, the report cited Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston as saying in the guidance on Monday.

Soldiers of all ranks can seek guidance, assistance, and advice through the Army's Financial Readiness Program, the report said.

SNAP is one of the assistance types provided by the Army's Financial Readiness Program with income eligibility ranging from a gross monthly income of $1,396 for a household of one to $4,839 for a household of eight, the report said.

US Congressman French Hill called the situation "crazy," while Congresswoman Nancy Mace called it "insanity," the report said.

President Joe Biden has ushered in a whole new level of entitlement in our culture in the United States and has created a new level of moral hazard, the report cited Congressman Jodey Arrington as saying.

Arrington added in the report that the new move is "horrible" and "par for the course for bailout Biden."

The US Defense Department's discretionary budget authority for the fiscal year 2022 is $722 billion while the total military spending is more than $800 billion. The United States spends more on national defense than China, India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom combined.

Related Topics

India Army Russia China Budget France Rent Germany Nancy United Kingdom Japan South Korea United States Saudi Arabia Gas Moral All From Billion

Recent Stories

FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women ..

FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women entrepreneurs in tax complianc ..

4 hours ago
 Blinken, Yemen Leadership Council Head Discuss Ext ..

Blinken, Yemen Leadership Council Head Discuss Extending UN-Mediated Truce - Sta ..

4 hours ago
 Brazil reports more Amazon fires so far this year ..

Brazil reports more Amazon fires so far this year than all of 2021

4 hours ago
 Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1

Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1

4 hours ago
 Borrell Sees Ukrainian Conflict as 'Good Occasion' ..

Borrell Sees Ukrainian Conflict as 'Good Occasion' for Enhancing EU-Latin Americ ..

4 hours ago
 Maulana Fazlur Rehman visits rain, flood affected ..

Maulana Fazlur Rehman visits rain, flood affected areas of Sindh

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.